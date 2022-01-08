The Locker Room | January 7

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In this week's edition of our award-winning Locker Room show, News 3 takes a look at how 757 products are faring in the NFL, including Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

As COVID-related cancellations continue to affect the sports world, the Norfolk Admirals put things on pause while the Hampton Pirates men basketball team returns from a long break full of cancellations and postponements. Plus, as the baseball season quickly approaches, Norfolk State's Marty Miller is inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Old Dominion Monarchs release their 2022 schedule.