The Locker Room- November 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The final week of the high school football regular season featured some big wins and some eye-popping highlights.

In a highly-anticipated match-up, Oscar Smith shut out Phoebus, 42-0. The Tigers head into the postseason as the top seed in Region 6A, while the Phantoms will also be top seed in Region 3A.

Green Run capped off a perfect regular season with a 37-14 victory at Landstown. It marks the Stallions' first unbeaten campaign since 1995. Kempsville continued its dream season in the Beach as well, topping Kellam, 19-2, and capping off the slate with a 7-1 record. It marks the Chiefs' first winning season since 2009.

Maury kept rolling with a 40-6 win over Norview, while Manor's fourth quarter touchdown was enough to nip Booker T. Washington, 16-8. The Eastern District also saw Lake Taylor top I.C. Norcom, 53-6, and Churchland pitch a shutout against Granby, 35-0.

Oscar Smith 42, Phoebus, 0

Green Run 37, Landstown 14

Kempsville 19, Floyd Kellam 2

Maury 40, Norview 6

Manor 16, Booker T. Washington 8

Churchland 35, Granby 0

Lake Taylor 53, I.C. Norcom 6

Tallwood 42, Princess Anne 8

Warhill 14, Lafayette 7

King's Fork 42, Nansemond River 15

York 52, Bruton 7

Salem 20, Frank Cox 13

Bayside 15, Ocean Lakes 14

Deep Creek 49, Great Bridge 0

Hickory 38, Lakeland 30

Indian River 30, Grassfield 6

Poquoson 37, Grafton 8

Heritage 42, Denbigh 13

Atlantic Shores 37, Portsmouth Christian 12

Norfolk Academy 20, Norfolk Christian 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 62, STAB 20