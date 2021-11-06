The Locker Room- November 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The final week of the high school football regular season featured some big wins and some eye-popping highlights.
In a highly-anticipated match-up, Oscar Smith shut out Phoebus, 42-0. The Tigers head into the postseason as the top seed in Region 6A, while the Phantoms will also be top seed in Region 3A.
Green Run capped off a perfect regular season with a 37-14 victory at Landstown. It marks the Stallions' first unbeaten campaign since 1995. Kempsville continued its dream season in the Beach as well, topping Kellam, 19-2, and capping off the slate with a 7-1 record. It marks the Chiefs' first winning season since 2009.
Maury kept rolling with a 40-6 win over Norview, while Manor's fourth quarter touchdown was enough to nip Booker T. Washington, 16-8. The Eastern District also saw Lake Taylor top I.C. Norcom, 53-6, and Churchland pitch a shutout against Granby, 35-0.
Oscar Smith 42, Phoebus, 0
Green Run 37, Landstown 14
Kempsville 19, Floyd Kellam 2
Maury 40, Norview 6
Manor 16, Booker T. Washington 8
Churchland 35, Granby 0
Lake Taylor 53, I.C. Norcom 6
Tallwood 42, Princess Anne 8
Warhill 14, Lafayette 7
King's Fork 42, Nansemond River 15
York 52, Bruton 7
Salem 20, Frank Cox 13
Bayside 15, Ocean Lakes 14
Deep Creek 49, Great Bridge 0
Hickory 38, Lakeland 30
Indian River 30, Grassfield 6
Poquoson 37, Grafton 8
Heritage 42, Denbigh 13
Atlantic Shores 37, Portsmouth Christian 12
Norfolk Academy 20, Norfolk Christian 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, STAB 20