The Locker Room- October 1

Oscar Smith Indian River football
Posted at 11:50 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 23:50:11-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As the calendar turns to October, the action on the high school gridiron is heating up.

Green Run remained perfect with a 27-12 victory over Ocean Lakes. The Stallions are 5-0 and move one step closer to their first Beach District title since 1995.

Kempsville rolled past Tallwood 55-14 in the Battle of Kempsville road. The Chiefs won the match-up for the first time since 2013.

Oscar Smith handed Indian River its first loss, blanking the Braves, 42-0.

For a look at more of Friday's action, click the video to watch this week's edition of The Locker Room.

