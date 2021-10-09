The Locker Room- October 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Several local teams remained unbeaten on Friday night as the high school football season plowed forward.

King's Fork stayed unblemished in the loss column, topping Deep Creek in our 757 Showdown.

Green Run is still perfect after Friday night's 34-7 victory over Kellam, while Kempsville kept its impressive season going by topping Ocean Lakes. The Chiefs' lone loss came to Green Run earlier this season.

Maury picked things right back up after an unexpected Friday off last week. The Commodores got a solid performance from quarterback Saquan Miles with both his arm and his legs, beating Churchland, 48-13.

Booker T. Washington improved to 4-1 on the year, getting by cross-town rival Norview in a defensive battle.

Tabb picked up its first victory of the fall in shutout fashion, blanking Grafton, 26-0.

Lake Taylor made the trip to the Richmond area and returned with another win, handing Mills Godwin a 33-14 loss.

For more scores and highlights, click the video to view this week's Locker Room.