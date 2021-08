HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, News 3 Anchor Megan Plain shares some of the biggest takeaways from the Washington Football Team's first preseason game since 2019.

Plus, a handful of William & Mary football players are surprised with scholarships, and receive the message from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.