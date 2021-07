HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, News 3 Anchor Megan Plain catches up with Houston Texans quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor, who partnered with former NFL defensive back and Newport News native Antoine Bethea to host a special screening of Space Jam kids from the Hampton and Newport News communities.

Plus, she shows you how local PONY baseball teams fared in their postseason matchups and previews this weekend's State Open Of Virginia.