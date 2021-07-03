The Locker Room Show | July 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, News 3 Anchor Megan Plain introduces you to Captain, the Washington Capitals' team dog. He was trained through the America's VetDogs nonprofit, which helps veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities.
Posted at 2:24 AM, Jul 03, 2021
