'The love is there;' current, former players react to retirement of Jeff Jones

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Jason Wade's story still pulls at Jeff Jones' heartstrings.

In January of 2020, his second year playing for Old Dominion, the Richmond native tore the ACL in right knee. Ten months later, Wade suffered an Achilles tear in his left leg during practice. Two major injuries in less than a calendar year leaving the guard in a dark place mentally.

It was those moments where Jeff Jones stepped up for him.

"When I first returned to campus from being at home and taking time for myself, he was texting and calling me every day," Wade said. "'Come on, let's go for a walk, let's do this, we got to stay active. Just don't be in your room.'"

It's fitting that on the day he announced his retirement from coaching, Jones would get emotional talking about Wade's return.

"I can remember times when he was down. I can't remember one time when he complained," he said. "It takes a special person, a tough person to go through what he went through and come out on the other end."

Jones held his final press conference inside Chartway Arena on Monday afternoon. Less than 48 hours prior, he honored Wade during the ODU's Senior Night festivities. The two shared an emotional embrace at midcourt.

"Friday during the day, Jay called me up and asked me if I was going to be there. I said, 'You're damn right,'" Jones said. "It was a special night."

"It meant the world honestly," Wade said. "We just sat their in silence, just took in the moment."

It's the kind of relationship Jason remembers hearing so much about from his father, Ronnie, who played for the Monarchs from 1982-1986.

I don't know that Jason Wade could put his relationship with Jeff Jones any better.



His father had Paul Webb with the Monarchs, now he's got Jones.



"I saw similar patterns with my dad with his coach, Paul Webb and Eddie Webb. Their relationship was amazing," he said. "That's what I wanted with Coach Jones and I think we succeeded."

"I saw similar patterns with my dad with his coach, Paul Webb and Eddie Webb. Their relationship was amazing," he said. "That's what I wanted with Coach Jones and I think we succeeded."

Those memories sitting with plenty of Jones' former stars. Junior Burrough, who currently coaches Norfolk Collegiate, was one of Jones' first recruits when he took over at the University of Virginia in 1990.

"My first year he used to practice with us," Burrough said. "If you can imagine, being yelled at by your head coach as he's telling you were to go off of screens from opposing teams and stuff."

Nearly 30 years later, he still can't imagine a college basketball world without his coach on the sidelines.

"I met him when I was 17 years old. I'm 51 now." Burrough said. "He's been a part of my whole life so it's throwing me off right now just talking to you about it."

The list of career achievements for Jones runs long. 560 wins, nine combined conference championships, three league Coach of the Year honors, and eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament that included a trip to the Elight Eight in 1995 with UVA.

As he became more experienced, Jones finding the trophies were nice but the impact beyond the court became his priority.

"You got to win. You can have all the relationships you want but if you're losing, it's a business," he said. "But within the business, that's really something really, really special."

Former players at Monday's press conference included Burrough, ODU assistants Jamal Robinson and Drew Lakey, and Bryant and Stratton women's coach Cornel Parker. Others commented on social media like former Cavalier standout guard and ESPN commentator Cory Alexander.

CONGRATULATIONS to my coach #JeffJones on a GREAT career!! Thank you for running in the race, and fighting the good fight that influenced me to make the best decision of my young adult life to attend @UVA and become a part of the @UVAMensHoops #Family #LoveYou #OneHeckUVACoach 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y5Wup5R29Z — Cory Alexander (@CoryAlexanderVA) February 26, 2024

"I'm hoping the next chapter is just as good as his first 41 years," Burrough said. "He's always been more than a coach to me."

Most of those players have gone on to become coaches, something that Wade has told Jones he is considering.

"What an example. You talk about impacting and being able to help people," Jones said.

Whether he does follow in his footsteps, the senior knows Jones will always be in his corner. As his coach enters the next phase of his life, Wade will make it a point to be in his.

"I think the love is there," he said. "He's someone who's always going to be in my life and I'm going to make sure of that."