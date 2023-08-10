Three games with JMU, Honolulu trip highlights ODU hoops schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion basketball took a step in the right direction last season after a rough 2021-2022 campaign. Now the Monarchs look to make another jump.

ODU released its 2023-2024 schedule on Wednesday, one that includes 30 regular season games and 14 contests on the silver and blue's home floor at Chartway Arena.

The season tips off on November 6 when Old Dominion plays host to neighbor Virginia Wesleyan. The Monarchs will visit Ball State for the Sun Belt/MAC Challenge on November 11 and visit Arkansas two days later. The Razorbacks were a Sweet 16 squad this past season.

Jeff Jones and company will make the trip to Hawaii for the holidays, taking part in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu December 21-24. ODU's first game of that tournament will come against TCU. Nevada or Temple will await in the second game. Georgia Tech, Portland, UMass and Hawaii are the other competing teams.

Conference and in-state rival James Madison is on the schedule three times for the Monarchs. The two will meet in a previously scheduled non-conference showdown on December 9 in Norfolk, in addition to their Sun Belt home-and-home league match-ups.

Old Dominion will open the conference schedule on December 30 at home against South Alabama.

The Monarchs' complete schedule is below:

November 6- vs. Virginia Wesleyan, 7:00 PM

November 11- @ Ball State, 2:00 PM

November 13- @ Arkansas, TBD

November 22- vs. Princeton, 4:00 PM

November 26- vs. Drexel, 2:00 PM

November 29- vs. Radford, 7:00 PM

December 2- @ Northeastern, TBD

December 6- @ William & Mary, TBD

December 9- vs. James Madison, 7:00 PM

December 21- vs. Texas Christian @ Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, 6:00 PM

December 22- vs. Temple/Nevada @ Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, TBD

December 24- vs. TBD @ Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, TBD

December 30- vs. South Alabama, 7:00 PM*

January 4- @ Troy, TBD*

January 6- @ Arkansas State, TBD*

January 11- @ Georgia State, TBD*

January 13- @ Coastal Carolina, TBD*

January 18- vs. Marshall, 7:00 PM*

January 20- vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 7:00 PM*

January 24- vs. James Madison, 7:00 PM*

January 27- @ Georgia Southern, 7:00*

February 1- @ Marshall, TBD*

February 3- @ James Madison, TBD*

February 7- @ Southern Mississippi, TBD*

February 10- @ TBD MAC Opponent, 7:00 PM

Febraury 15- vs. Louisiana, 7:00 PM*

Febraury 17- vs. Georgia State, 7:00 PM*

February 22- vs. Appalachian State, 7:00 PM*

February 24- vs. Coastal Carolina, 7:00 PM*

February 28- @ Appalachian State, TBD*

March 1- @ Georgia Southern, TBD*

March 5-11- @ Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Pensacola,FL

*Sun Belt Conference opponent