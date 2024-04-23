Three Hampton Roads wrestling legends honored by National Wrestling Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Three Hampton Roads legends were honored this past weekend for their contributions to the sport.

Jim Diehl, Matt Small and Brian Harman each received a Lifetime Service Award from the Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Virginia Crossings Hotel in Glen Allen and was sponsored by Virginia Challenge Wrestling.

Diehl was a long-time wrestling official who was a heavyweight All-State performer during his high school days at Culpeper High School. While stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army, Diehl won three championships. He qualified for the World Team Trials in 1981 as a Greco-Roman wrestler, placing fourth at the AAU National Championships.

Small was a three-time state championship coach at Frank Cox and Great Bridge and launched the wrestling program at Grassfield. He was a National Junior College Tournament qualifier during his stint at Gloucester Community College in New Jersey and returned to Old Dominion to compete at the Division I level. He's now the Director of Student Activities at Great Bridge. Small has also been active in youth wrestling, shaping the next generation of stars.

Harman jump-started wrestling on Virginia's Eastern Shore. He led Northampton to 27 district titles, four region championships and the Division 1 state crown in 1995. Harman's teams won more than 500 dual meets over the course of his coaching career. He was a fierce competitor on the mat himself, helping Salisbury to a Division III national title in 1984.

The hall of fame also took some time to pay tribute to John Graham and Tommy McMillan, both who passed away earlier this year. Graham founded the Peninsula Wrestling Association and the Virginia Duals, while McMillan was a long-time official, coach and facilitator of Tidewater wrestling.

Saturday's banquet took place in front of a packed house. Included in the crowd was Lucy Stowe, who has been with Virginia Challenge Wrestling for 25 years. She's the editor of the Virginia Challenge National Holiday Duals program.

