HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - During this week's high school football playoff games, five local teams host state semifinal matchups and three of them punch their tickets to the state championships.

Class 6 – Region A

Oscar Smith beats Massaponax, 21-14

Class 5 – Region A

Highland Springs beats Maury, 13-0

Class 4 – Region A

Lake Taylor beats King George, 44-29

Class 3 – Region A

Lafayette beats Independence, 17-13

Class 2 – Region A

Stuarts Draft beats Poquoson, 44-13