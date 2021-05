News 3

Posted at 11:57 AM, May 01, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football state championship games are played this Saturday. Three schools from our viewing area are hosting games. Below are the pairings: Class 6 – Region A (1) South County (9-0) vs. (1) Oscar Smith (8-0), Saturday, 2 p.m. Class 4 – Region A (1) Salem (9-0) vs. (1) Lake Taylor (7-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. Class 3 – Region A (1) Lord Botetourt (9-0) vs. (1) Lafayette (8-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

