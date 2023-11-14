Three-point shooting surge not enough as ODU falls at No. 14 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WTKR)- Through its first two games, shooting from beyond the arc had not been Old Dominion's strong suit. Monday night saw the Monarchs get hot from deep, but fall just short.

ODU knocked down 11 three pointers on 24 attempts, but could not come back against No. 14 Arkansas, falling on the road, 86-77. The loss drops the silver and blue's record to 1-2 on the young season.

The Razorbacks opened up a 14 point lead with 6:46 remaining in the opening frame, but the Monarchs responded. R.J. Blakney knocked down a triple at the buzzer to trim the ODU deficit to six points heading into halftime.

Tyrone Williams' connected from deep with 16:25 remaining in the game, pulling the visitors to within three at 44-41. Arkansas had an answer, however, going back up by 14 points with 5:06 to play. The Monarchs responded, exploding for eight points in 68 seconds to pull to within six, but that's as close as they would come down the stretch.

Chaunce Jenkins led the way for ODU with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Devin Ceaser put together his best game in a Monarch uniform, scoring 18 points in 15 minutes. Blakney added 14 points. Vasean Allette dished out five assists.

Old Dominion's 11-24 effort from three point range was a vast improvement from its opening two contests, when the Monarchs were 8-26 combined. Jeff Jones and company out-rebounded the Razorbacks, 39-35, but only attempted five three throws compared to Arkansas's 29.

ODU is back in action next Wednesday, November 22, against Princeton at Chartway Arena. Tip-off is set for 4:00 PM.