Three Tides' pitchers combine for no-hitter in team's seventh straight win

NASHVILLE, TN (WTKR)- The Tides continued their roll Friday night and found a memorable way to pick up their seventh consecutive victory.

Three Norfolk pitchers combined to toss the team's first no-hitter since 2010 and first combined no-hitter in the franchise's history as an Orioles' affiliate in the Tides' 2-0 win over Nashville.

Chayce McDermott set the tone as the starter. He threw 6.2 innings, struck out 11 and walked two batters in his final frame of work. Nolan Hoffman took over and tossed 1.1 innings of perfect baseball before passing the ball to Kaleb Ort, who retired the side in order in the ninth.

It marks the third nine-inning no-hitter in Tides' history. Chris Tillman completed the feat against Gwinnett on April 28, 2010, while Dave Telgheder tossed the first no-no for Norfolk on May 15, 1992, against Pawtucket.

The Tides' did their scoring in the fourth and fifth innings. DJ Johnson's sacrifice fly gave Norfolk the 1-0 lead and Jackson Holliday's RBI double completed the runs for the night.

Norfolk and Nashville continue their series Saturday at 7:35 PM. After a week in Memphis, the Tides return home to face Lehigh Valley in a series beginning May 14.