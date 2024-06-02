Three Tidewater teams take home VHSL state outdoor track championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) — The first of the spring state titles were handed out this weekend in the Virginia High School League.

On Saturday the crowns officially captured for outdoor track with the 757 seeing three teams take home championships. In Class 6, the Grassfield girls rebounded from a runner-up finish in 2023 to win the title this year with 66 points.

Sophomore Sophie Rambo ruled the day for the Grizzlies. The sophomore sprinter took home a trio of top finishes in the 100 meter (11.80), 200 meter (24.06) and 400 meter (53.58) dashes in front of the home crowd at Todd Stadium.

In Class 5, the Kecoughtan boys continued a title form with a second consecutive state championship. The Warriors were the class of the field, besting second place William Fleming by 36 points. The program just won an indoor state title during the winter campaign.

After finishing fourth last year and runner-up in 2021, the Bruton boys took the top spot in Class 2 in Harrisonburg. Led by 1600 meter champion Jayden Curry and high jump winner Nehemiah Barnett, the Panthers held off second place Floyd County by less than six points.

Hear from a few of our local winners from the Class 5 and 6 state meet as tournament time gets underway in the commonwealth.