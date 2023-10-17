Tides announce new ownership group, will remain in Norfolk and with the Orioles

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Tides will begin a new chapter in terms of new ownership shortly, but it's a chapter that will see the franchise remain in Norfolk.

The team announced a new ownership partner on Tuesday, Diamond Baseball Holdings, which will assume control of the team. The organization owns and operates a number of other Minor League Baseball teams. The Tides will stay in Norfolk and will remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Fans won't notice many changes when it comes to catching a game at Harbor Park.

General manager Joe Gregory and the current front office staff will remain in place. Ken Young, the team's previous owner, will remain involved with the franchise in an advisory capacity, according to the team's release.

Young had served as the president of the organization after he led a group that bought the team in 1992. He said that it feels like the right time to pass the torch to the new owners.

This past season was an exciting one for the Tides and their fans. Norfolk won its first International League title since 1985 and capped off the campaign by claiming the Triple-A National Championship with a win over Oklahoma City in Las Vegas. The team posted its largest attendance numbers since 2008.

According to the release, the new ownership group will give the Tides additional access to national resources and help them expand community engagement.

Subject to approval from Major League Baseball and other standard closing conditions, the sale is expected to promptly be completed.