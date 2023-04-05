Tides' bats silent in home opening loss

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a day to celebrate the return of professional baseball to Hampton Roads, even though it looked like the Tides left most of their bats in Durham.

Norfolk only managed four hits and fell to the visiting Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night, 6-1, in the team's home opener at Harbor Park. The contest opened a six-game series between the two squads.

Eli White got the visitors on the board with a lead-off home run off of Norfolk starter D.L. Hall. Ryan O'Hearn answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the second, but that was the only offense the Tides could muster. Gwinnett added two runs in the third and three scores in the sixth to round out the scoring.

Hall lasted just three innings, giving up three earned runs while striking out six and walking two batters in his 2023 debut.

Despite the loss, there was a buzz of energy around Harbor Park. 9,229 fans filled the seats, eager to see the national pastime return to the Mermaid City.

The Tides and Stripers return to the field on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM scheduled first pitch.