Tides' Cameron looks to carry family legacy of successful Major League careers

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Daz Cameron grew up around baseball, so it's only fitting that he now suits up in a professional uniform himself.

"It was something to experience," the Tides' outfielder said of growing up around the big leagues. "It's no different than when you come to the ballpark every day here. It's the same routine. These guys come in and get ready."

Cameron's father, Mike, put together quite a 16-year Major League career. He was a three-time Gold Glove center fielder and saw time with eight different teams. Mike Cameron is one of 18 players to have ever hit four home runs in one Major League Baseball game. He's obviously impacted Daz's career and love for baseball and his name is synonymous with success to others as well.

"He had that four homer game in Seattle," Tides' manager Buck Britton recalled. "Really good player. Daz has got a lot of character traits, kind of hits the way he hit and it's been pretty cool."

"He instilled a lot of the mentality part of the game, just being ready and understanding what it's going to take in terms of time that you put in for you to be that productive player," Cameron said of his father's impact on his career.

The younger Cameron is certainly comfortable at the ballpark and he's using that comfort level to carve out a professional career of his own. He wants to make a name for himself, but is certainly proud from where he has come.

"I think there's always going to be that 'man, I want to get out of his shadow,' but that really doesn't matter to me," Cameron said. "I'm coming out here just to be me and then let that portray itself."

"Obviously he's proud of what his dad did and he doesn't mind talking about his dad, but Daz is looking to carve out his own path," noted Britton. "We're just here to try and do everything we can so that he can have some success."

So far, so good. Cameron, who saw time in the Major Leagues with the Tigers from 2020-2022, is settling in and has found his footing with the Tides. Entering Friday, the outfielder is batting .267 with six home runs and 18 RBI. He caught the eyes of Norfolk earlier this week when he hit the first walk-off home run of his career, a three-run shot to left field in Tuesday's game against Syracuse. Daz is hoping to follow in his father's footsteps to a long and consistent big league career.

As for following him into the history books with four home runs in a single game, Cameron says never say never.

"Man, I hope so," he laughed. "It'd be historical, historical, man."

Daz Cameron was selected with overall pick No. 37 in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Houston Astros. He was traded to the Tigers in August of 2017, one of three players sent to Detroit for Old Dominion product Justin Verlander. The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers last November.