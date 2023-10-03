Tides display championship trophies for fans at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The dust is settling after a successful whirlwind for the Norfolk Tides. The team claimed two titles in five days, one that required a trip to Las Vegas.

We've all seen the pictures of the Tides hoisting their International League and Triple-A championship trophies and now fans are getting a chance to get their photos taken with the hardware. Tuesday saw the trophies on display for season ticket holders and they will remain there Wednesday and Thursday for others to view.

"There's a lot of fans that haven't seen us win a championship," said Tides' general manager Joe Gregory. "It's been 38 years since we've won so it's something special to be able to come down here, get up close in personal."

Fans can get their pictures taken with the trophies from 10:00 AM-5:00PM on the Harbor Park concourse on Wednesday and Thursday. Other items on display include a base from the Triple-A championship game signed by the team, a fireman's helmet that went to a relief pitcher who shut down the opposition each night, celebration goggles and other things used by the team during memorable moments throughout 2023.

"Hopefully it's not another 38 [years], but you never know when you're going to get a chance to see this trophy that was won by a great team and great players," Gregory noted.

Norfolk won 90 games during the regular season, the only International League club to hit that mark. After falling in the first game of the league championship series, the Tides bounced back for two straight wins over Durham to claim the crown, capped off by a 7-0 game three victory. Two days later, the team won the Triple-A title with a 7-6 triumph over Pacific Coast League champion Oklahoma City in Las Vegas.

"It's been a big year, starting from when we won the first half through all the prospects that have come and gone and the ones that have stayed that helped us propel into the championship season here," said Gregory.

In addition to the championships, Norfolk was named Minor League Baseball's Team of the Year, while infielder Jackson Holliday earned Hitting Prospect of the Year honors.

The Tides' title wins are just a part of the story when it comes to the Orioles' organization. Many former Tides helped Baltimore win the American League Eastern Division and post the best record in the American League.