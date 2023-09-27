Tides eye first league title since 1985

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Tides are in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, but to find the last time Norfolk won a league title, you have to turn back the clock even further.

The Tidewater Tides topped Columbus to claim the International League championship in 1985, marking the last time the franchise has celebrated a crown. The oldest player on the current roster wasn't even born yet, so you can imagine today's Tides aren't very-well versed in the mid-1980's.

2023 finds Norfolk back in the International League Championship Series. Prior to Tuesday's game one, we caught up with some of the players about their knowledge of the last year the Tides claimed a title. We asked some of the players, along with manager Buck Britton, some trivia questions about 1985.

How did they fare? Click the above video to check it out.