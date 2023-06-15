Tides fans step up to the plate on Fight Hunger Day

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Food insecurity is a problem that nearly every community faces in some capacity. Thursday saw a handful of local organizations come together to help work towards solving that issue in Norfolk.

The Tides, Headwaters Resort and Casino and News 3 teamed up to bring Fight Hunger Day to Harbor Park. Baseball fans were encouraged to take part in a food drive during the Tides game against Worcester with those donating at least $10 worth of items receiving a free ticket to any home game this season.

"Fight Hunger Day at the ballpark today is about helping the community," said Headwaters spokesperson Jay Smith.

"We're excited to be down here with our partners and the food pantry for Norfolk encouraging people to bring canned goods to get into the Tides game," added Robert Gray, chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe.

The food drive was held at the stadium's main entrance with boxes set up for fans to drop off non-perishable food items. The biggest crowds gathered prior to first pitch outside the home plate entrance with frequent foot traffic around the donation sites and it's safe to say that the people of Norfolk knocked it out of the park.

"You never really know how something like this is going to go," Smith noted. "The boxes are filling up and Tides' fans have really come through."

"People are really glad to be able to help other people like that and that makes my heart feel really happy," said Carol Evans of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension Food Pantry. That organization will receive the food donations collected at the park.

Headwaters Resort and Casino will soon call Norfolk home and it's already making an impact in our local community. The group was happy to team up with its neighbors the help fight an issue that affects so many in our backyard.

"Ever since we first started looking at coming down here to Norfolk, we listened to the people, we researched, we learned what the issues are here in Norfolk and we're just glad to help," Gray said.

"Everybody's experienced it and they're no different than that," added Smith. "Ever since they've been part of this community, they've made it the cornerstone of their community giving."

It's a way to be good teammates to Norfolk. The citizens of the Mermaid City took advantage of their chance to make a difference on Thursday, one can at a time.

"We want to continue working with the city of Norfolk and it's people to just help the people here," Gray explained.

"What I think people can take away from this is that it only takes a little bit to help a whole lot," Evans added.

In addition to the food drive, Headwaters Resort and Casino donated $13,000 to Norfolk area food banks, presenting a check during the fifth inning of Thursday's game.