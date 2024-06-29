Tides honor Negro Leagues, suit up as Red Stockings

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Tides are pushing forward to start the second half of their season, but while they're focused on the future, the franchise is taking some time to honor the past.

The team held its second annual Negro League Tribute Night, suiting up as the Norfolk Red Stockings. That team was one of the first African-American professional baseball teams in the country and the first in the south, playing in the Mermaid City from 1878 through the early 1900's.

The Tides honored the Red Stockings with special hats and jerseys during Friday night's game against Charlotte.

In attendance was Sam Allen, a Norfolk native and former Negro League player. He saw time with the Memphis Red Sox and Kansas City Monarchs in the late 1950's and continues to call his native city home. The 88-year old was on hand to award three Sam Allen Scholarships, which he gives to three African-American high school baseball seniors that are $1,000 each.

Allen also spent the game on the concourse, speaking with fans at a table full of his signed posters, baseballs and caps.

On the field, the Tides fell to Charlotte, 9-2, giving up seven runs in the first inning to fall in an early hole and could not climb out of it. The two teams will be back at it Saturday night at 6:35.

News 3 was a proud sponsor of Negro League Tribute Night at Harbor Park.