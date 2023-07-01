Tides honor Norfolk Red Stockings during Friday's game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- While Minor League Baseball often focuses on the future and getting players ready for the big leagues, the Norfolk Tides offered a window into the past on Friday night.

The team wore special hats and jerseys to honor the Norfolk Red Stockings, a Negro League team that called the Mermaid City home from 1878 through the early 1900's. The organization also honored Norfolk native Dan McClellan, by inducting him into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine. McClellan played for the Red Stockings among other Negro League teams.

Tides' outfielder Daz Cameron takes a lot of pride in being able to represent the Red Stockings.

"I'm just honored to wear the hat and just to be part of something that's special for the night," Cameron said before Friday's game. "While I'm out there I'm just going to represent this night as much as I can and be a baseball player that makes the game a lot more fun to play."

Norfolk got the job done on Friday night as the Red Stockings, nipping Charlotte, 5-4, in 10 innings. The Tides are now 3-0 in the second half of the season and will host the Knights again on Saturday at 6:35.