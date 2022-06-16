Tides host Pride Night at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Harbor Park was alive on Wednesday night with the sights and sounds of dignity, inclusion and equality.

The Norfolk Tides held Pride Night during their game with Syracuse, giving Hampton Roads Pride the stage to promote everybody's right to live and be happy as themselves.

"We are like every other person," said Hampton Roads Pride president Rudy Almanzor. "We put our shoes on just like everybody else does, we put our pants on the way everyone else does, so we're no different than anyone else. We just want to make sure that everyone gets treated the way that they deserve to be treated and are able to live as authentically as possible."

Former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was on hand in support of the organization and its message. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch and hopes that the mission of Hampton Roads Pride can spread throughout society.

"We need some more kindness in the world," the former governor noted. "We have a lot of challenges right now and something I'm so proud of Virgnians and having been the governor of Virginia is that we work together."

"The whole purpose of Hampton Roads Pride is to create events that are inclusive, provide dignity and equality for all people," Almanzor added. "That's our mission."

Most Major and Minor League Baseball teams hold a Pride Night or celebration of some sort. Harbor Park saw plenty of fans decked out in rainbow gear to show their support of equality and inclusion.

The Tides fell to Syracuse on Wednesday, 5-4.

To learn more about Hampton Roads Pride, click here.