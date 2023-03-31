Tides prepare to open 2023 season with numerous Top 100 prospects on roster

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — As batting practice got underway at Harbor Park on Thursday, players for the Norfolk Tides were gazing up at the big screen in center field.

They were watching the Baltimore Orioles play their Opening Day game, a 10-9 win over Boston. The first run of the game was scored on a home-run hit by Adley Rutschman, someone a few players have shared a locker room with for Norfolk.

"It's everybody's dream," said infielder Jordan Westburg. "Chasing that dream, seeing the success up there and being hungry to be a part of that is a huge part."

Westburg is one of six players ranked in Baseball America's Top 100 prospect that are on the Tides' Opening Day roster. Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, ranked sixth overall, headlines the group after competing for a spot in the Orioles rotation.

"That was something coming out of the spring that I was pretty set on, doing whatever I can to get (to Baltimore)," Rodriguez said. "Just trying to focus on each start, no matter where it's at."

Colton Cowser, DL Hall, Connor Norby, and Joey Ortiz join Westburg and Rodriguez as Top 100 prospects who will begin the season with the Tides. They've watched players like Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson come through the 757 over recent years and prove themselves to be ready for Major League Baseball.

Those examples motivating them to do more too.

"Just being surrounded by so many great players and great guys it really does push you," Cowser said. "You pick each others' brains and it can really only push you to continue to get better."

"There's expectations for these guys to develop and play well," said Buck Britton, manager of the Tides. "Which is nice, it's nice to have that. We've got a really good group and here and I'm excited to see them kind of get going."

Norfolk will have its first chance to show off its talent on Friday in the season opener against Durham. The Tides will open their home schedule next Tuesday against Gwinnett.