Tides' Rodriguez departs start with injury

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Wednesday night at Harbor Park saw some scary moments that could be felt all the way in Baltimore.

Tides' right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was pulled from his start after experiencing what is being called right lat discomfort. He left with two outs in the sixth inning after a meeting near the mound with a trainer and Norfolk manager Buck Britton.

Rodriguez is expected to undergo further examination to determine the severity of the injury.

The top prospect in baseball was spinning a gem at the time of his departure. He had fired 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, giving up just two hits, striking out four and did not walk any batters. Rodriguez's effort lowered his ERA to 2.09 for the season.

Many expect the pitcher to get the call-up to Baltimore before the end of the season. His first campaign in Triple A has been stellar, as Rodriguez has posted a 5-1 record with 80 strikeouts and just 14 bases on balls. He's only given up one home run in 11 starts and opponents are hitting just .168 against him.

While Rodriguez left with a 5-0 lead, the Tides would go onto lose Wednesday night's game to Jacksonville, 9-8, in 10 innings.