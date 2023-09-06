Tides unveil full 2024 schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As they look to finish strong in a season that has the potential of ending with an International League title, the Norfolk Tides are already looking ahead to next season.

The Tides released their full 2024 schedule on Wednesday, which includes 75 home and 75 road games. Norfolk will open the season at Harbor Park on March 29 against the Durham Bulls, marking the first ever March home game in franchise history.

2024 will mark the team's 55th season at the AAA level. The Tides say they plan to announce promotional schedules throughout the offseason.

For a full look at the Tides' 2024 schedule, click here.

This year's Norfolk Tides have put together an historic campaign. After claiming the International League first half championship, Norfolk entered Tuesday 33-25 in the second half, good enough for fifth in the league's Eastern Division, but just three games out of first place. Buck Britton's club continues its home series against Jacksonville this week before welcoming Memphis for its final regular season home series next week.

Jackson Holliday provided some excitement in the Mermaid City on Tuesday night, making his AAA debut and collecting his first hit at the level with a seventh inning double. He would also reach base in the fifth inning when he drew a walk. Holliday was the Orioles' number one overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and is currently ranked as the game's top prospect.

The Tides will host the second half champions at Harbor Park from September 26-28 in the International League Championship Series.