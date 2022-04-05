Watch
Tiger Woods says he plans to play Masters

Masters Golf
Charlie Riedel/AP
Tiger Woods drops golf balls on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Masters Golf
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 12:06:10-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods says for now he plans to play in the Masters, but he'll make a final decision Wednesday.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods said Tuesday, the Associated Press and CBS Sports reported.

According to the AP, the five-time Masters champion said he'd play nine practice holes Wednesday before making a final decision, but with the intention of playing Thursday.

Woods has only played once since suffering a significant leg injury in a car crash last February.

He tweeted a 3-second video that showed him swinging a golf club in November.

In December, Woods play in the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie.

