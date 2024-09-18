Title defense off to good start for First Colonial girls volleyball

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to get to the top, but as the saying goes, it's even harder to stay there.

First Colonial girls volleyball is coming off a memorable campaign, going 27-1 on its way to a Class 5 state championship. Now a new group of Patriots is looking to establish its own identity, but with a good core of returners who know what it takes to reach the pinnacle.

"We know what it's like to be so competitive and we know that we kind of have that target on our backs that we were there last year," said junior outside hitter Grace Davies-Hackenberg. "I think it definitely helps prepare us to know how to get back there."

Tuesday saw the Patriots top Princess Anne, 3-0, to improve to 8-3 on the season. It marked First Colonial's third straight victory. The squad lost a 3-2 nail-biter to Floyd Kellam to begin the campaign and to currently unbeaten Frank Cox, 3-1, back on September 5.

The Patriots are back in action Thursday when they visit Bayside.