Tommy Reamon returning to sidelines as Denbigh football coach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — Tommy Reamon's coaching days are not behind him after all.

The 34-year coaching veteran will put the headset back on and pace the sidelines again in 2023 as Denbigh High School's head football coach.

Reamon stepped down as Landstown's coach after 13 seasons on the job. Before that, his three decade plus coaching career took him to Ferguson, Warwick, and Gloucester. In that span, Reamon won 182 games while also helping send hundreds of players to the collegiate level.

Those players include former Virginia Tech star and NFL Pro-Bowler Michael Vick and former University of Virginia signal caller Aaron Brooks, who played eight seasons in the NFL.

During his year off, Reamon helped fund the City on my Chest organization with his son, Tommy Reamon Jr. He also hosted his football camp in the spring of 2022 and organized the Peninsula All-Star Classic game in December.

His return to coaching will be a tall task with the Patriots. Denbigh has won just twice in its last 57 games and are currently on a 19-game losing streak.