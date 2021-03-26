Tony Grimes eyes becoming "best DB in the country" during sophomore season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - During the 2020 college football season, former 5-star Princess Anne defensive back Tony Grimes played his freshman season at North Carolina, a year in which he was still supposed to be playing at the high school level.

"When you come to college all that 5-star and all that other stuff is gone. All that highly recruited stuff is gone... everyone is competing for a spot. Everyone is trying to get on the field."

Grimes did get on the field his freshman season, playing in all 12 games and starting the final four.

He said that it wasn't until four week into the season when he thought, "I can hang with the big boys," and now that now that he knows her can hang, he's set lofty goals for his sophomore year.

"My expectation for this season is be the best corner I can be," Grimes said. "Just try to be the number one corner that everyone talks about. I'm coming in hot. I'm trying to be the best DB in the country."

He'll get his first chance to prove he's one of the best when the Tar Heels open their season against Virginia Tech in September.