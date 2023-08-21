Top of the World: Chesapeake's Holloway wins third world title

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (WTKR)- He used to reside in Chesapeake, but it would appear Grant Holloway now lives atop the podium.

The Grassfield graduate shot out of the starting blocks and rolled to his third world title in the 110 meter high hurdles, winning the championship final in a time of 12.96 seconds on Monday. The winning time marks a season best for Holloway.

Earlier in the day, he won his semifinal heat to easily lock up a spot in the finals.

Holloway was able to avenge a Tokyo Olympic finals loss to Hansle Parchment of Jamaica, who burst to the line behind the Virginia native. Parchment clocked a time of 13.07 seconds and settled for silver. American Daniel Roberts grabbed the bronze in 13.09 seconds.

The former Grizzly adds this gold medal to his championships from 2019 and 2021. His personal best of 12.81 seconds is the second-fastest 110 meter high hurdle time ever. Holloway will shoot for gold next year during the Summer Olympics in Paris.