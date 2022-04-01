Top pitching prospect Rodriguez highlights Tides roster

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- There will be no shortage of top prospects when the Norfolk Tides take the field on Tuesday to begin the season.

Right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez headlines the players on the Tides' break-camp roster, released by the Orioles on Thursday. Rodriguez is ranked No. 6 on Major League Baseball's top prospect list and is the top pitcher among the rankings, according to MLB.com. He was the No. 11 selection in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.

Five other prospects on the roster are among the Orioles' top 30. That group is led by outfielder Kyle Stowers (#8), infielder Terrin Vavra (#14) and left-handed pitcher Kevin Smith (#18). Jahmai Jones (#22), and infielder and outfielder Yusniel Díaz (#26) round out the group. Stowers, Smith, Jones and Díaz all saw time for the Tides in 2021, while Rodriguez and Vavra will make their Triple-A debuts upon taking the field for Norfolk.

Six players are on Baltimore’s 40-man roster: Vavra, Smith, Jones, Díaz, Rylan Bannon and Alexander Wells. Bannon and Wells both played for the Tides last season. Wells made his MLB debut on June 26 ,2021, while Bannon is still seeking his first MLB action.

Catcher Adley Rutschman, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, is dealing with a triceps injury and could also join the Tides once healthy.

The roster is subject to change prior to Norfolk's opener on Tuesday against Charlotte.

Former Tide Buck Britton returns to the team in 2022, this time as the club's manager.

Norfolk will tune-up with an exhibition game against Norfolk State on Monday. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. Tuesday's season opener will get going at 6:35 PM.

Norfolk Tides break-camp roster:

Pitchers-

Diogenes Almengo

Kyle Brnovich

Marcos Diplan

Conner Greene

Ryan Hartman

Blaine Knight

David Lebron

Ofelky Peralta

Grayson Rodriguez

Cody Sedlock

Kevin Smith

Cole Uvila

Nick Vespi

Alex Wells

Catchers-

Brett Cumberland

Chris Hudgins

Infielders-

Rylan Bannon

Patrick Dorrian

Cadyn Grenier

Jahmai Jones

Mason McCoy

Terrin Vavra

Outfielders-

Yusniel Diaz

Robert Neustrom

Johnny Rizer

Kyle Stowers

