Top prospect Rutschman promoted to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Baseball fans in Hampton Roads will soon have arguably the best up and coming player in professional baseball in their backyards.

The Orioles have promoted catcher Adley Rutschman to the Tides. He'll join Norfolk in Nashville on Friday before returning to Harbor Park for next week's homestand against Memphis. According to the Tides' website, he will be in the starting line-up when Norfolk takes on the Sounds on Friday night.

Rutschman, ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, began the season with Norfolk on the Injured List. He started a rehab assignment with Single A Aberdeen on April 26 before being activated from the Tides’ Injured List and was assigned to Bowie on May 3. The catcher was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Orioles.

In seven games between Aberdeen and Bowie, the prospect is hitting .440 with five doubles and four RBI. He's only struck out once in 25 at-bats.

In 2021, Rutschman earned numerous awards, including a Gold Glove Award at catcher. He was one of six catchers in all of Minor League Baseball to catch at least 80 games. Rutschman was selected to play for the American League during the All-Star Futures Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Rutschman then earned Orioles Minor League Player of the Month honors in August, tallying seven doubles, three home runs, 16 runs scored, 11 RBI, and nine walks in 24 games between Bowie and Norfolk. After the regular season concluded for the Tides, he was named a co-winner of the Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year Award alongside teammate Kyle Stowers.

It's unclear how long the Orioles plan to keep Rutschman at the Triple A level, but his stay in Norfolk could be short-lived. Many have predicted a quick rise to the Major Leagues.

Pitcher D.L. Hall was also promoted to the Tides. He's ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Baltimore organization.