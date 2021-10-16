Tribe football looks to extend winning streak at Maine

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) - The William & Mary football team will look to extend its winning streak to five games when it plays at Maine on Saturday at noon.

In addition to its four-game winning streak, W&M owns a 4-1 record overall and is receiving votes in both national polls for the second consecutive week. Additionally, the Tribe's 2-0 record in league play marks the program's best start since 2004. W&M's offense continues to trend in a positive direction, as it is averaging 29.0 points per game during the four-game winning streak. Additionally, the Tribe ranks second in the CAA in rushing yards per game (176.0). Defensively, W&M ranks 13th nationally in sacks (16) and is allowing just 113.2 rushing yards per game – a figure that ranks third in the CAA. Additionally, the Tribe has generated at least one turnover in four consecutive games.

Maine owns a 1-4 overall record and is winless (0-3) in conference play after dropping league matchups with Delaware, James Madison and Elon. The Black Bears have struggled defensively and are allowing 37.8 points per game and 454.4 total yards per game. Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 305 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the season opener versus Delaware, but suffered an injury in the first quarter against JMU the following week and has not played since.

Saturday's contest at Maine will mark the 16th meeting between the two schools, as W&M currently controls the all-time series, 8-7. The Tribe won the first five meetings versus the Black Bears before Maine earned its first victory in the series in 2002. W&M snapped a four-game skid in the series with a 27-20 win at Zable Stadium in 2018 but fell in Orono, 34-25, in the teams' last meeting in 2019.