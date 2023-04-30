Watch Now
Tribe football's Sorsdal selected by Detroit in fifth round of NFL Draft

Andrew Shurtleff/AP
William &amp; Mary offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (65) during an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Virginia defeated William &amp; Mary 51-17. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)
Posted at 11:03 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 23:03:16-04

KANSAS CITY (WTKR) — Colby Sorsdal helped William & Mary football make history in 2022. It's only fitting the offensive lineman continued doing that in his post-college career.

Sorsdal was selected 152nd overall by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He becomes the Tribe's first selection since 2016 and the highest chosen player from the school since B.W. Webb was taken at pick no. 114 by Dallas in the 2013 draft.

The Pittsburgh native started 46 career games for the Tribe, helping create a terrific run for the green and gold in 2022.

He was part of a team that helped W&M break the school record for most wins in a regular season, claim a share of its first Colonial Athletic Association championship since 2015, and make the FCS Playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.

For his efforts, Sorsdal was named first-team All-CAA and was a consensus FCS All-American. He mainly played right tackle in five seasons in Williamsburg.

