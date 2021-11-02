Tribe returns to national rankings for first time since 2016

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- As the calendar hits November, William & Mary football is right in the thick of things.

The Tribe is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since 2016, earning spots in both major national FCS polls. Mike London's club begins the week ranked No. 20 in the Stats Perform Poll and No. 23 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

William & Mary has won six of its last seven games and is 6-2 on the season. The Tribe's latest conquest came this past weekend at then-No. 4 Villanova. The College opened up a 31-3 advantage en route to a 31-18 victory, the program's first win over a top five opponent since 2010 and the first time that's occurred on the road for the team since 2009.

The green and gold leads the CAA in both rushing yards per game (216.88) and rushing touchdowns (16), and their 25.3 points per game is good enough for third in the conference. The Tribe boasts two of the top ten rushers in the league, as Donavyn Lester averages 66.88 yards per outing (6th) and Bronson Yoder tallies 62.5 yards per contest (10th).

William & Mary is 4-1 in CAA play, just a half-game behind James Madison for the top spot. London and company travel to Delaware for a 1:00 PM kickoff on Saturday.