Tribe, Warhill H.S. football product DeVonte Dedmon signs with Miami Dolphins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (TribeAthletics.com) - Former William & Mary standout wide receiver and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon has signed a futures contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Dedmon joins three other former W&M football standouts who are currently on NFL rosters: All-Pro long snapper Luke Rhodes (Indianapolis Colts), safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (Chicago Bears) and defensive lineman Bill Murray (New England Patriots).

One of the greatest players in school history, Dedmon played professionally the last two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Honored as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021, Dedmon recorded three returns for touchdowns last season. Additionally, he became the fastest player in CFL history to total five return touchdowns, as he accomplished the feat in just 15 games.

A Williamsburg, Va., native, Dedmon finished his collegiate career at W&M with six postseason All-CAA honors, earning the distinction three times as a wide receiver. He was also selected as the 2015 CAA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Dedmon finished his collegiate career ranked tied for fourth all-time at W&M in touchdown catches (20), fifth in kick return yards (1,364), sixth in all-purpose yards (3,825) and ninth in receptions (152). Additionally, he ranked just outside the program’s all-time top 10 in receiving yards (2,037).