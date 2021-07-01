Trice Named to USA Baseball 2021 Collegiate National Team roster

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - USA Baseball today announced that Carter Trice of the Old Dominion baseball team will be part of the 45-man 2021 Collegiate National Team roster that will be split into two teams to compete in an 11-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series starting on July 2.

"We are thrilled to have such a strong group representing the U.S. on the 2021 Collegiate National Team as we tour through the cities of the Appalachian League this summer," said Eric Campbell, USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager. "This year's team offers a unique experience to play with, and against, some of the best collegiate baseball talent in the country in some of the best baseball communities, and we are looking forward to an incredible series."

The Collegiate National Team will not play an international opponent in 2021; instead, the Stars and Stripes will play an intrasquad series with 10 of their 11 games in the cities of the Appalachian League which is currently in its first season as a summer collegiate league as part of the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP). The Appalachian League also serves as a national team pathway and identification event for the Collegiate National Team and other USA Baseball national teams.

Team USA will kick-off its tour on Friday, July 2, in Danville, Virginia, and will finish the series on Thursday, July 15, in Bluefield, West Virginia. The U.S. will also play on the Fourth of July at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. For the team's full summer schedule, click here [usabaseball.com].

The team will be led in 2021 by Manager Elliott Avent (NC State). Alex Sogard (Wright State) and Jerry Weinstein (Colorado Rockies) will manage the Stars and Stripes teams, respectively.

Trice was named a first-team Freshman All-America by Perfect Game/Rawlings. He was also named a Freshman All-American by the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball and earned second-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball. Trice led the Monarchs this season in batting average at a .355 clip, and he also led the club in hits with 83, doubles with 17, and in total bases with 148.

Trice, the C-USA Freshman of the Year, started and played in 58 games this season. The freshman second baseman notched a hit in his first eight games as a Monarch and put together a pair of double-digit hitting streaks during the year. The first was a season-high 14-game hitting streak, followed by a 11-game hitting streak a month later. He had 24 multi-hit games on the year, including six three-hit games, and a career-best five hits, two homers and seven RBIs in a win at Marshall.

The full 45-man 2021 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

2021 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Hunter Barco; LHP; Jacksonville, Fla.; Florida

Dylan Beavers; OF; Paso Robles, Calif.; California

Jacob Berry; INF; Queen Creek, Ariz.; Arizona

Justin Campbell; RHP; Simi Valley, Calif.; Oklahoma State

Reggie Crawford; LHP/INF; Frackville, Pa.; UCONN

Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU

Gavin Cross; OF; Bristol, Tenn.; Virginia Tech

Hayden Dunhurst; C; Carriere, Miss.; Ole Miss

Jackson Fristoe; RHP; Paducah, Ky.; Mississippi State

Drew Gilbert; LHP/OF; Stillwater, Minn.; Tennessee

Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss

Caden Grice; 1B/LHP; Greer, S.C.; Clemson

Devereaux Harrison; OF/RHP; Vacaville, Calif.; Long Beach State

Sam Highfill; RHP/INF; Apex, N.C.; NC State

Gabe Hughes; RHP; Eagle, Idaho; Gonzaga

Brock Jones; OF; Fresno, Calif.; Stanford

Jace Jung; INF; Flower Mound, Texas; Texas Tech

Brooks Lee; INF; San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Cal Poly

Ethan Long; INF/RHP; Gilbert, Ariz.; Arizona State

Sean McLain; INF; Tustin, Calif.; Arizona State

Parker Messick; LHP; Plant City, Fla.; Florida State

Robert Moore; INF; Leawood, Kan.; Arkansas

Aaron Nixon; RHP/INF; McAllen, Texas; Texas

Carson Palmquist; LHP; Fort Myers, Fla.; Miami

Kevin Parada; C; Pasadena, Calif.; Georgia Tech

Will Sanders; RHP; Atlanta, Ga.; South Carolina

Nate Savino; LHP; Sterling, Va.; Virginia

Landon Sims; RHP; Cumming, Ga.; Mississippi State

Paul Skenes; C/RHP; Lake Forest, Calif.; Air Force

Jordan Sprinkle; INF; Palm Springs, Calif.; UC Santa Barbara

Brandon Sproat; RHP; Pace, Fla.; Florida

Adam Stone; RHP; Stamford, Conn.; Harvard

Daniel Susac; C; Roseville, Calif.; Arizona

Logan Tanner; C; Lucedale, Miss.; Mississippi State

Kyle Teel; C/INF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia

Drew Thorpe; RHP; Washington, Utah; Cal Poly

Blade Tidwell; RHP; Loretto, Tenn.; Tennessee

Carter Trice; INF; Mechanicsville, Va.; Old Dominion

Chris Villaman; LHP/INF; High Point, N.C.; NC State

Jack Washburn; RHP; Webster, Wisc.

Carson Whisenhunt; LHP; Mocksville, N.C.; East Carolina

Josh White; RHP; Danville, Calif.; California

Jaxon Wiggins; RHP; Roland, Okla.; Arkansas

Tanner Witt; RHP/INF; Houston, Texas; Texas

Matthew Wyatt; RHP; Towson, Md.; Virginia

