Trice pulls in second team All-Conference USA honors

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Last month, Austin Trice said that he didn't want Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones to regret inserting him into the starting line-up. It's fair to say that the senior has done his part.

Trice earned second team All-Conference USA honors, announced on Monday afternoon. The forward has been one of the most dominant players in the league since conference play began and he was elevated from the sixth man into the starting line-up prior to the Monarchs' January 13 game with Texas-San Antonio.

Trice averaged 13.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, with his average against Conference USA competition sitting at 16.5 points and 11.6 rebounds. He posted a league-best 11 double-doubles on the season. The forward's season-high of 25 points came in a December 30 win over Florida International in which he went 10-for-11 from the floor. His rebounding performances against UTEP (20) and Marshall (19) are the top two games on the boards in the conference this season.

The senior was the only Monarch to receive league accolades for the 2021-2022 campaign. UAB's Jordan Walker earned Conference USA Player of the Year honors, while Middle Tennessee's Nick McDevitt was named Coach of the Year.

Old Dominion opens Conference USA Tournament play on Wednesday against UTEP. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.