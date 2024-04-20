Trois Rivieres drops Admirals to even playoff series

TROIS-RIVIERES, QUEBEC, CANADA (WTKR)- The Admirals opened up the playoffs with an impressive road win, but Trois-Rivieres sent a message Friday night that Norfolk would not walk over the Lions in their own building.

Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson scored two goals, but it was not enough, as the Admirals fell to Trois-Rivieres, 5-4, in Game 2 of the ECHL Northern Division semifinals. The series is now tied at one win apiece.

The Lions opened the scoring with two goals before Carson Musser found the back of the net late in the first period to send Norfolk into the first intermission down a goal. Trois-Rivieres responded with two more scores before Osmundson scored his first career postseason goal 9:42 into the third frame.

Norfolk found itself down three after a Lions goal shortly after Osmundson's, which turned out to be the game winner. The Chesapeake native scored again with 1:24 remaining in the game and Brady Fleurent added his third goal of the playoffs with 35 seconds to play, but that's as close as the Admirals would get.

Osmundson added an assist to his stat line to cap off a career night. Yanik Perets started in net for the Admirals, after Oskari Salminen was reassigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Thursday.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at 7:00 before the series shifts to the Scope on Wednedsay.