Trotman Trio savors time as teammates at Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- When Western Branch coaches told Tayshawn Trotman that he would dress for every varsity football game in 2022, it was the moment the sophomore had been waiting for.

"I was hype myself because of all the work I put in off the offseason to make it to varsity," the defensive lineman said.

That started a family adventure, as his arrival to the varsity roster completed a Bruins trio of Trotmans. Seniors Steve and Taquon Trotman remember football bringing the three brothers together at an early age.

"Since we were like five, six, we always used to go in the backyard and play tackle football and it just went on from there," Steve recalled.

"We always had a bond," added Taquon. "My dad would take us to the field. We would play throw, back and run all the time."

After years of backyard games, this season marked the first year that all three brothers played on the same team together.

"We sat down and talked a couple times and were like 'we've got one year together. Let's make it count,'" Taquon said.

"When I think about it, I'm like 'wow, I'm on the same team as my two younger brothers. That's kind of wild,'" added Steve.

Like many siblings, there is a competitive fire between the three Trotmans on the gridiron.

"I'm a quarterback, by brother's a DB and my other brother's a defensive lineman, so I'm the only offensive guy," smile Taquon. "They push me in practice for them not to get a sack or pick me off in practice."

It's an opportunity that not all siblings get, but that these three savor, showing a lot of pride in their craft and the chance to compete alongside each other.

"I feel like the bond, the way we play in football, the heart we've got into football and the way we love the game," Tayshawn said of what the game means to his family. "It's a special moment, like Trotman to Trotman connection."

"This is really amazing that all three of us are on a good team and a winning team," noted Steve.

"It means a lot," Taquon added. " I want to make history right here with my brothers."

Western Branch finished the regular season 8-2 and is the No. 4 seed in the Region 6A playoffs. The Bruins host Franklin County in the first round of the postseason on Thursday at 6:00 PM.