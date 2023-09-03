Turnovers doom Old Dominion in season-opening loss to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion practiced with crowd noise and "Enter Sandman" blaring during the week, but it did not accurately replicate the atmosphere of Lane Stadium, according to quarterback Grant Wilson.

"There's nothing that can prepare you for a crowd like this," he said.

Wilson and the Monarchs held their own, but fell to Virginia Tech, 36-17, to open the season Saturday night at Lane Stadium. The Hokies denied ODU the chance at its first road win over a Power 5 opponent.

"I thought that their fans did a great job the whole game, but I didn't think that was a factor in the game," Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said. "I thought the factor in the game was us not doing our job. That could have been a parking lot and we would have had some problems with some of the things we were doing."

Turnovers played a big role in the Monarchs' loss. ODU lost two fumbles and threw an interception. The first fumble came on the opening drive of the second half, one that saw the silver and blue moving the ball and looking to take the lead with a touchdown. Kadarius Calloway broke free of some defenders, but took a hit the jarred the ball loose. Virginia Tech recovered and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

"We didn't cause any and they had three," Rahne said. "That's going to be a major factor in the game right there."

"It's huge, especially with a crowd like this," Wilson added. "They get behind any little good play. The crowd was unbelievable tonight."

The Hokies scored the first points of the game when a long snap went over Ethan Duane's head and through the endzone on a punt attempt in the first quarter. Tech would add a touchdown when Grant Wells connected with Jaylin Lane on a 20-yard scoring connection, giving the home team a 9-0 lead.

Wilson made his first collegiate start and had his ups and downs. The Fordham transfer completed 13 of his 25 passes for 94 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions. His first scoring play was a 16-yard pass to Dominic Dutton in the second quarter to pull ODU to within two at 9-7. He added a third quarter score to Keyshawn Wicks from five yards out to once again pull the Monarchs to within a score at 23-17.

"I thought I was prepared going into the game, but like Mike Tyson's quote, you have a plan until you get punched in the face," said Wilson, who was sacked five times. "I got hit a lot."

"I thought he played pretty well," Rahne noted. "I thought he commanded the offense. There are a couple of throws I know he wishes he had back, wishes he was a little more accurate on. I thought he played tough. He ran the ball, created some plays with his feet."

A familiar face helped keep Old Dominion from getting the win as well. Former Monarch Ali Jennings made his debut for the Hokies, pulling in five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jennings spent two years in the silver and blue before hitting the transfer portal this past offseason.

Wilson was also ODU's leading rusher, picking up 81 yards on the ground. The Monarchs gained 201 yards on the ground, a bright spot in the loss.

Old Dominion returns to action Saturday when the Monarchs welcome Louisiana to S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game will mark the team's home and Sun Belt opener. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM.