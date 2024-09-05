Two Hampton Roads state champs kick off as part of Friday football schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Many teams opened their respective high school football season last week and the first week of September finds the action revving up under the Friday night lights.

Two state champions that call Hampton Roads home will open their 2024 schedules Friday night. Maury will welcome H.D. Wise (MD) in a battle of state title winners, while Phoebus will make the trip across I-64 to Highland Springs. The Commodores won the Class 5 crown in 2023 and will look to top the Pumas for the second consecutive season. The Class 4 champion Phantoms visit the Springers, who were Class 6 runners-up a year ago. Phoebus enters the game on a 35-game winning streak.

Oscar Smith and I.C. Norcom meet in a non-district clash on the Tigers' home field. Both squads opened their campaigns last week with convincing victories and have high hopes for 2024.

Here's a complete look at this week's schedule:

Thursday:

Grassfield @ Woodside- 7:00

Warwick @ Bethel- 7:00

Hickory @ Manor- 7:00

Jamestown @ Essex- 7:00

Windsor @ King & Queen Central- 7:00

Friday:

H.D. Wise (MD) @ Maury- 7:00

Phoebus @ Highland Springs- 7:00

Landstown @ Tallwood- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Benedictine @ Western Branch- 7:00

Bayside @ Frank Cox- 7:00

First Colonial @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Green Run @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Kempsville @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Norview- 7:00

Lafayette @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Indian River @ Lakeland- 7:00

Granby @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Heritage @ Menchville- 7:00

Churchland @ Smithfield- 7:00

Matoaca @ Warhill- 7:00

Gloucester @ York- 7:00

Nandua @ Bruton- 7:00

Charles City @ Arcadia- 7:00

Southampton @ Westmoreland- 7:00

Franklin @ Amelia- 7:00

Catholic @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Saturday:

King George @ Hampton- 12:00