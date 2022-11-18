Two Norfolk football standouts named U.S. Army All-Americans

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Lake Taylor's Anthony Britton and Peyton Jones of Maury have caught the eyes of football fans all across the 757. Now they'll get the chance to do the same on the national stage.

Britton and Jones have earned spots in the U.S. Army Bowl, an all-star game featuring 80 of the top high school players from across the country. Both achieved the All-American status after a nomination process that included evaluations by college and pro scouts and coaches.

Both seniors were honored during ceremonies at their respective high schools on Thursday.

"It was an honor," said Britton. "It was overwhelming in a good way. I was happy to be there, have everyone celebrating me. It was definitely an unreal experience."

"It's really surreal," Jones said following his honor. "I can promise you I did not expect to do this this season or be here so this is all just a blessing."

Britton plays both offensive and defensive line for the Titans, setting the school's all-time single season sack record. He's committed to continue his football and academic career at the University of Virginia. Jones, a running back and defensive back for the Commodores, is heading to Duke next fall to take the next step in his athletic and academic journeys.

While both have confidence in their own abilities, there may have been times where they would never have dreamed of achieving All-American status in high school.

"When I first came here, I wasn't even a starter," Jones recalled. "I didn't see any of this in my future, but this is really crazy."

"I don't believe that I'm here right now in the position that I am," exclaimed Britton. "Of course I've worked for it, so in a way, in a humble way, I feel like I do deserve it, but it's still surprising."

The U.S. Army Bowl kicks off on December 17 at 4:00 PM ET at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Britton and Lake Taylor take the field on Friday in the Region 3A semifinals as they visit Lafayette. Jones and Maury host Menchville in the Region 5B semifinals on Friday as well.