Two third period goals sink Admirals in season opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Admirals' players said they had circled this season opening game for awhile, facing the same team that ended their campaign this past spring. Unfortunately for Norfolk, that trend continued.

Carson Musser scored the season's first goal in the second period, but Adirondack responded with two third period scores to down the Admirals, 2-1, in the first game of the new campaign Friday night at the Scope.

Musser's goal came on a rebound and putback 3:03 into the second frame, sending the fans into a frenzy. Norfolk would hold the lead heading into the final stanza.

Adirondack did not find the scoreboard until late, but it was enough. Ryan Smith's goal tied the game at 1-1 with 1:42 remaining in the game and Kevin O'Neil scored a power play goal 32 seconds later that would serve as the game-winner.

The Thunder has been Norfolk's kryptonite lately. After taking the first two games of their second round playoff series this past spring, Adirondack rattled off four straight wins, including three at the Scope, to end the Admirals' hopes of a Kelly Cup.

The two teams will meet again Saturday at 7:05 PM.

WGNT is your official home for the Norfolk Admirals during the 2024-2025 season, airing nine home games beginning November 16. Click here for a full schedule of which games are airing on WGNT.