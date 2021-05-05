Tyrod Taylor's foundation to hand out free groceries in QB's hometown

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton native and current NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor is partnering with Kroger and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank through his Tyrod Taylor Foundation to host a mobile food distribution Wednesday for 125 families at Awe Bassette Elementary School - a campus Taylor attended as a student.

The event is part of Taylor’s ongoing commitment to serving the community in which he was raised and to give back to the people, schools, and neighborhoods that have special meaning to him.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting effects on families around the world and so I’m hoping that this initiative will give people from my hometown just one less thing to worry about," Taylor said. "Healthy and consistent food options should be an available resource for all and I’m happy to have partnered with Kroger and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to ensure my beloved community has that resource."

Taylor, who starred at Virginia Tech after graduating from Hampton High School, has a goal of offering food assistance to 1,000 individuals monthly and Wednesday's event follows several other acts of generosity he and his Foundation have undertaken in recent years.

Together with a food distribution event at Hampton High last month, his alma mater, Tyrod will meet his goal of serving at least 1,000 people.

Kroger and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will supply the food items provided at this distribution. Participants will receive food which can be used to create family meals, such as ground beef and chicken, pastas, bag salad, biscuit mix, bread with peanut butter and jelly, dry cereal and milk, and additional dairy, produce, and protein items.

About Tyrod Taylor Foundation: The Tyrod Taylor Foundation launched in the Summer of 2018, with a huge event in Tyrod’s hometown of Hampton, VA. The mission of the Tyrod Taylor Foundation is to support positive advancements in the lives of youth in underserved communities through the lens of charitable giving and education. You can learn more at www.Tyrod5Taylor.com.

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocers Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.

About Virginia Peninsula Foodbank:

Since 1986, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been providing hunger relief to the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, Gloucester, Mathews, Surry, and York. We are able to provide more nutritious meals to families through collaboration with over 200 partner agencies and programs, to include our child nutrition programs (Food for Kids BackPack, Kids Cafes, and Summer Food Service), our over 25 monthly mobile food pantries, and our emergency food boxes. The Foodbank has provided over 185 million meals in 35 years. We are a proud member of Feeding America, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger free and properly nourished community. For more information, visit us online at our website, on Facebook, and on Twitter.

