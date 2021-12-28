U.S. Merchant Marine Academy exits CNU's Captains Shootout tourney due to COVID concerns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (cnusports.com) - Christopher Newport University Men's Basketball Head Coach John Krikorian announced schedule changes today for the upcoming Captains Shootout at the Freeman Center. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will not be participating in the tourney due to CoVID concerns, leaving three teams remaining in the event. One game will now be played on three consecutive days, with each school playing twice.

Christopher Newport will play Shenandoah University on Wednesday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m...Southern Virginia University will then play Shenandoah at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th...Christopher Newport will host Southern Virginia on Friday, December 31, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the games of the Shootout will be available at the Freeman Center Ticket Office each day.