UNC linebacker and Hampton native Trevion Stevenson hosts youth football camp

HAMPTON, Va. - On Saturday afternoon, University of North Carolina linebacker and Hampton native Trevion Stevenson hosted a youth football camp.

The event was available for children from kindergarten to eighth grade, and was free to attend.

"I want to thank everyone who attended my first annual camp," Stevenson said in an Instagram post. "It was great to have the community out today, and being a positive role model to the young is what it's all about."

Stevenson, a freshman at UNC, was listed as the No. 94 edge rusher nationally and No. 46 player in Virginia per the 247Sports Composite ratings. As a junior at Phoebus High School, he earned first-team all-region and all-757 area.