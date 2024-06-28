Under 13 seconds again! Holloway coasts into finals at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, OR (WTKR)- Grant Holloway has made a name for himself on the world track and field stage. Now he's one step closer to capturing one of the few things he has yet to achieve in the sport.

The Grassfield product won his semifinal heat at the U.S. Olympic Trials Thursday night, making it look easy in a time of 12.96 seconds. Pair that with his preliminary performance from Monday (12.92) and he's the only athlete to run under 13 seconds this year, accomplishing the feat twice in four days.

"I'm just trying to channel that inner-monster," Holloway said on the NBC Sports broadcast after his race. "Right now, I'm just in a zone and I want to stay there."

Holloway punched his ticket to Friday's final, which will get underway at 10:50 PM Eastern. He'll be looking to qualify for his second Olympic team after claiming silver in Tokyo back in 2021. The former Grizzly will make Team USA with a top three finish in the final.

While he earned a silver medal in the 2021 Olympics, gold is the most popular color in his trophy case. Holloway has the last three World Championships, most recently in Budapest last year. His personal best time of 12.81 seconds is the second-fastest every run in the event.